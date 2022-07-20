Here are the perks, allowances, salary and pension of India's vice president

The vice presidential elections are slated to be held on August 6, 2022. With the deadline to file nominations closing on July 19, Jagdeep Dhankhar of the BJP alliance and the Opposition’s Margaret Alva have been named as the leading candidates. After the president, the vice president is the country's second-highest constitutional post with the responsibility to lead the Rajya Sabha as the chairman of the Parliament's Upper House. The veep also serves as the president's caretaker.

Here's a look at the salary, perks, allowances, and pension of the vice president of India.

Salary

The monthly salary of the vice president of India is Rs 4 lakh. This was increased in the 2018 budget from the earlier salary of Rs 1.25 lakh per month.

Perks and allowances

In addition to the salary, the vice president receives all kinds of daily allowances. Other perks include free medical care, free train and air travel, a landline connection, and a mobile phone service. They also have personal security and staff.

If the vice president performs the president’s duties in their absence, then the veep will receive the president's salary and benefits as well. The vice president will also have access to all of the president's facilities.

Pension