    Here are the perks, allowances, salary and pension of India's vice president

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
    The vice presidential elections of 2022 are slated to be held on August 6, 2022. The BJP alliance has fielded West Bengal's ex-governor Jagdeep Dhankhar while the Opposition's candidate is Margaret Alva.

    The vice presidential elections are slated to be held on August 6, 2022. With the deadline to file nominations closing on July 19, Jagdeep Dhankhar of the BJP alliance and the Opposition’s Margaret Alva have been named as the leading candidates. After the president, the vice president is the country's second-highest constitutional post with the responsibility to lead the Rajya Sabha as the chairman of the Parliament's Upper House. The veep also serves as the president's caretaker.

    Here's a look at the salary, perks, allowances, and pension of the vice president of India.

    Salary 

    The monthly salary of the vice president of India is Rs 4 lakh. This was increased in the 2018 budget from the earlier salary of Rs 1.25 lakh per month.

    Perks and allowances

    In addition to the salary, the vice president receives all kinds of daily allowances. Other perks include free medical care, free train and air travel, a landline connection, and a mobile phone service. They also have personal security and staff.

    If the vice president performs the president’s duties in their absence, then the veep will receive the president's salary and benefits as well. The vice president will also have access to all of the president's facilities.

    Pension

    The vice president of India receives 50 percent of the salary as pension. They also continue to receive various benefits in addition to the pension. The Finance Ministry is responsible for paying the salary and pension to the vice president.

    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
