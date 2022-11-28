HCL Tech bags deal to digitally transform business operations for SR Technics

iMRO is a smart and highly differentiated maintenance software solution from HCL Tech.

HCL Technologies Ltd. has signed a multi-year contract with SR Technics, a leading maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) service provider in the civil aviation industry, to digitally transform the company’s business operations.

HCL Tech will implement a new greenfield SAP S/4HANA environment hosted on Microsoft Azure using RISE with SAP for SR Technics.

SR Technics, headquartered in Switzerland’s Zurich, is working with an extensive network of partners and business development offices in Europe, United States, Asia and the Middle East. The company offers comprehensive, fully customised MRO solutions for aircraft engines, airframe and components including technical support to over 500 customers worldwide.

HCL Tech believes that the move to an agile, cloud-based ERP platform will allow SR Technics to transform and simplify its business operations and optimise its IT operating costs.

SR Technics works with many of the world’s major airlines and aerospace manufacturers.

