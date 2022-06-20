The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has invited applications to the Common Eligibility Test (CET) for Group C posts in over 100 departments. The HSSC CET Recruitment is being done to fill nearly 26,000 vacancies for Group C posts in the departments of the commission, boards, corporations, and universities, boards, corporations, and universities.

Here’s how to apply for HSSC CET recruitment 2022

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘HSSC CET registration’ displayed on the homepage

Step 3: Register yourself on the portal first then fill out the application form

Step 4: Enter all the required details and upload the documents in the correct size

Step 5: Pay the application fee through online modes available and submit the application

Step 6: Download and the application form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Candidates must ensure that the required documents are uploaded in the mentioned size provided by the commission. In case there is an error then the application form will not be accepted.

Last Date for applying

The last date to apply for the HSSC CET recruitment 2022 is July 8. Candidates can submit the application fee for the HSSC CET in online modes such as credit card, debit card and net banking till July 13.

