Haryana govt challenges HC's order staying 75% quota for locals in private jobs in SC

The Haryana government on Friday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court order putting on hold the 75 percent reservation in private sector jobs for residents of the state.

A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state government, and agreed to list the appeal of the state government on placing the order of the high court on its record.

The bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli, accepted the submission and ordered a listing of the case. The High Court on Thursday granted an interim stay on a Haryana government law providing 75 percent reservation in private sector jobs for residents of the state.

The Act provides 75 percent reservation in the private sector to job seekers from the state and came into force on January 15 after being notified in November 2021. It applies to jobs offering a maximum gross monthly salary or wages of Rs 30,000.

With inputs from PTI