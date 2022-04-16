Harbhajan to donate his Rajya Sabha salary for education of farmers' daughters

Rajya Sabha MP and former Indian international cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Saturday said that he will contribute the salary he will get as a member of the Upper House towards the education of farmers' daughters. Harbhajan, who was elected to Rajya Sabha last month, said he will do everything he can for the betterment of the country.

"As a Rajya Sabha member, I want to contribute my RS salary to the daughters of farmers for their education & welfare. I've joined to contribute to the betterment of our nation and will do everything I can. Jai Hind," he tweeted. Singh was among the five Aam Aadmi Party candidates who were elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

At the time of filing his nomination papers, he had said his focus would be on promoting sports and improving sports-related infrastructure. Harbhajan, an off-spinner, hails from Jalandhar and has captained Mumbai Indians and Kings Xl Punjab in the Indian Premier League.

Harbhajan has played 103 Test matches, 236 one-day internationals and 28 Twenty20 Internationals for the Indian side, picking up 417, 269 and 25 wickets, respectively, in each format. "Bhajji", as he is fondly known, also has two Test centuries to his credit -- 115 and 111 not out, both during New Zealand's tour of India in 2010. He announced his retirement from all forms of the game last December,