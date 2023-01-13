Happy Pongal 2023: Wishes, messages, quotes to share on the occasion

English
By CNBCTV18.com Jan 13, 2023 10:19:11 AM IST (Updated)

The first day or Bhogi Pongal is when Indra Dev is worshipped. Surya Pongal is the second day while the third day is Mattu Pongal and the final day is Kannam Pongal. An important part of the celebration is the kolam.

Pongal is the winter harvest festival that is celebrated in South India, mostly by the Tamil community. On Pongal, people worship the rain god, sunlight and agriculture and pray for a prosperous year ahead. Pongal is said to have originated after Lord Shiva banished his bull, Basava, to live on Earth forever. This year Pongal will be celebrated between January 15 and 18. The four-day festival has different forms with different deities worshipped on each day.

This is a version of rangoli that people draw in front of their houses to welcome the Goddess Lakshmi while cooking the Pongal dishes like Chakarai Pongal and Venn Pongal.
ALSO READ:
Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal 2023: Date, history, and significance
To share the joyous wishes and celebrations of the day with family, friends and loved ones is also important. Here are some wishes, messages and quotes to share on the occasion of Pongal.
Rejoice in the charm of tradition and celebrations. Wishing you a Happy Pongal.
Wishing that this festival brings good luck and prosperity. A Happy Pongal to you!
Hoping this Pongal is joyous and full of happiness. Have a wonderful Pongal!
May this festival of harvest bring happiness and prosperity to you and your loved ones. Happy Pongal!
ALSO READ: Pongal gifts worth lakhs gutted in fire at Madurai Collector’s Office
Let's come together and thank God for giving us all good health, wealth and happiness. With warmth and love, I wish you a very Happy Pongal.
This Pongal I wish for your cup of happiness to be overfilled.
May the God of the Sun bless you! Have a happy Pongal!
I wish you a good harvest in whatever you chose to sow. Happy Pongal to you and yours!
Also read: Five best Pongal dishes to try during this festival season
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
First Published: Jan 13, 2023 9:31 AM IST
X