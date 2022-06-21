Happy Birthday Meryl Streep: 5 must-watch movies of the Hollywood goddess

Meryl Streep, one of the greatest Hollywood actors, turns 73 today, June 22. She is one of the living legends of Hollywood with a stellar body of work. Known for her versatile roles, cinematic geniuses, Meryl has a certain command over her craft.

Bearing testimony to her exceptional performances, she has won about 21 Academy Awards and 33 Golden Globe Awards nominations. She has won three Oscars and nine Golden Globe Awards so far in her career.

Here’s a look at her top 5 movies that are must-watch:

1. Sophie’s Choice

Alan J. Pakula’s Holocaust drama might be her finest performance. She plays the role of Sophie Zawistowski, a Nazi death camp survivor living in New York with her passionate, schizophrenic lover. When the couple meets a young writer, the ghosts of Sophie’s past begin to resurface, including a decision of the past that led to devastating consequences. Streep’s exquisitely nuanced performance makes Sophie come alive as both funny and sad, haunted, and enchanting. She paints a dazzling portrait of a woman who has been in the abyss of human suffering and lived to tell the story. Meryl Streep won an Oscar for her extraordinary performance in the film.

2. The Iron Lady

The Iron Lady is a biographical drama that portrays the life and career of Margaret Thatcher, the first-ever female prime minister of the United Kingdom in the 20th century. She was the longest-serving PM and Meryl Streep plays the older version of Thatcher in the movie. The younger Thatcher is played by Alexandra Roach. Meryl Streep won several awards for her role in the film, including her third Oscar, after 29 years from her second one.

3. Kramer vs. Kramer

An emotional, legal drama, Kramer vs Kramer shares the story of a disaffected wife and mother Joanna (Meryl Streep) who decides to divorce her workaholic husband Ted (Dustin Hoffman). At first, she decides to leave their son Billy (Justin Henry) to be raised by his dad but returns for him 15 months later, sparking a custody battle. Streep won her first of three Oscars for this masterpiece.

4. The Devil Wears Prada

The Devil Wears Prada tells the story of a smart but sensible new graduate, Andrea (Anne Hathaway), who lands a job as an assistant to Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep). The boss is the demanding editor-in-chief of a high fashion magazine in New York City and it proves to be a tough job for the newcomer to keep up with her. This iconic performance by Streep landed her another Oscar nomination, along with widespread praise from fans and critics.

5. Julie & Julia