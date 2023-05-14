Happy Birthday Mark Zuckerberg: A look at his journey from a Harvard dropout to a billionaire

The Meta CEO, who has committed to give away 99 percent of his wealth, celebrates his 39th birthday on May 14.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of tech giant Meta, has grown from a Harvard dropout into a billionaire philanthropist with several tech ventures over the years. The Facebook founder celebrates his 39th birthday on May 14. Zuckerberg is one of the leaders of the tech revolution and continues to inspire people across the globe.

On his birthday, here’s a look at Mark Zuckerberg’s memorable journey.

– Born on May 14, 1984, to a dentist father and a psychiatrist mother, Zuckerberg grew up in Dobbs Ferry located just outside New York.