Happy birthday Asha Parekh: A look at the top films of the Dada Saheb Phalke Awardee

By CNBCTV18.com

Veteran actress Asha Parekh, who turned 80 today, October 2, was honoured with the highest recognition in the field of Indian cinema, the Dada Saheb Phalke award, on September 30 in New Delhi.

The actress, best known for her movies 'Kati Patang, Teesri Manzil,' and 'Caravan', received the award from President Droupadi Murmu.

"I am grateful to receive this award just one day before my 80th birthday,” said the veteran actress after receiving the Dada Saheb Phalke award.

Asha Parekh started her acting career as a child actress with 'Baap Beti ' (1954). As an adult, she debuted with the film 'Dil Deke Dekho' in 1959, opposite Shammi Kapoor.

She went on to deliver classics like 'Jab Pyar Kisi Se Hota Hai' (1961), 'Teesri Manzil '(1966), 'Do Badan' (1966), 'Kati Patang' (1970), 'Caravan '(1971), and 'Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki' (1978). She later quit acting and directed a Marathi TV show called Jyoti.

As the veteran actress turns 80, here’s a look at her most popular movies.

Bharosa (1963)

Asha Parekh played the role of an uneducated woman who rescues her weak husband, played by Guru Dutt, from the evil clutches of his legal heir. The film featured a solo by Lata Mangeshkar - 'Woh Dil Kahan Se Laaon' – which became very popular.

Teesri Manzil (1966)

In this musical thriller, Asha Parekh plays a girl in search of her dead sister's killer. The film, conceived and written by Nasir Husain, has all the elements of an engrossing mystery. The movie also starred Shammi Kapoor, Prem Chopra and Helen.

Baharon Ke Sapne (1967)

Asha Parekh appeared in 'Baharon Ke Sapne' with a no-makeup look and intense performance. The film is set in the backdrop of mill workers’ woes, where Parekh plays the love interest of Rajesh Khanna.

Kati Patang (1970)

Director Shakti Samanta signed Parekh for this film after veteran actress Sharmila Tagore turned down the role of the widow. Parekh melted hearts with her performance and also won the Filmfare award.

Caravan (1971)

One of the biggest hits in Parekh’s career was 'Caravan' with her mentor Nasir Hussain. Parekh played Sunita in the film, a runaway girl who joins a group of gypsies to hide from public view. Aruna Irani played the role of a fiery gypsy woman in the movie. The movie starred Jeetendra in the lead role and others like Ravindra Kapoor and Kishan Mehta.