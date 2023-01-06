A shocking incident occurred in Gurugram yesterday when a man hit a woman with a helmet after she refused to sit on his bike with him. The incident was caught on CCTV and the footage has since gone viral on social media.

According to the video, the man, identified as Kamal, is seen talking to her for a moment. A little later, he parked his bike nearby and took out his helmet and thrashed her.

The woman was severely injured and had to be taken to the hospital for treatment. The man, however, was overpowered by locals who witnessed the incident and the woman was rescued.

An FIR has been filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code in relation to the incident. The man is currently in police custody and an investigation is underway.

This incident is a stark reminder of the dangers that women face on a daily basis and the urgent need for stricter laws and enforcement to ensure their safety.