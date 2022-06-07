Who are Gupta brothers and how they got caught

The South African government has confirmed the arrest of the wealthy Gupta brothers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday, media reports said.

Atul and Rajesh Gupta are facing charges of political corruption and profiting financially through close ties with former South African President Jacob Zuma. The Gupta brothers have vehemently denied the charges.

It is unclear why the authorities have not arrested the third brother Ajay, news agency PTI reported.

Although, South Africa and UAE ratified an extradition treaty last year, it is not immediately clear if the two arrested will return to South Africa. The brothers fled South Africa following a judicial inquiry on their involvement in corruption in 2018.

From Saharanpur to Africa

Ajay, Atul and Rajesh (aka Tony) Gupta came to South Africa from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, in 1993.

According to their family spokesman Haranath Ghosh, their father Shiv Kumar Gupta asked Atul to move to South Africa as he believed the country would become the "America of the world", BBC reported in 2018.

Atul is believed to have set up the family business Sahara Computers after arriving in South Africa.

From their small business, the brothers set up the Sahara Group (not related to the Indian conglomerate by the same name) with interests in computers, air travel, mining, energy, media and technology. By 2018, the group had an annual turnover of about 200 m rand ($22 million) and a staff of around 10,000.

Guptas and Zumas

According to the BBC report, the brothers met President Zuma when he came as a guest at one of the Sahara group’s annual functions.

One of the president's wives, Bongi Ngema-Zuma, was a communications officer at the Gupta-controlled JIC Mining Services Company. The family is believed to have gifted her a Pretoria mansion valued at 3.8m-rand. The Guptas have, however, denied this.

Jacob Zuma’s daughter Duduzile was a director at Sahara Computers, but she resigned later.

The former president’s son Duduzane Zuma was also the director of one of the Gupta-owned companies until he resigned in 2016.

What are the accusations?

The Gupta brothers are accused of paying huge bribes to win state contracts, influencing high-profile government appointments and misappropriating state funds.

They are also accused of laundering money in India. In 2018, tax officials conducted raids at properties in multiple cities belonging to the Gupta brothers, including their company office in New Delhi, the BBC reported.

The issue of the Gupta brothers wielding enormous political influence in South Africa came to the fore in March 2016 when deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas said the family had approached him in 2015, offering to promote him to a minister's post.

A similar allegation was levelled against the Guptas by former African National Congress (ANC) MP Vytjie Mentor, who said the key post of public enterprise minister was offered to her at a meeting in their Saxonworld mansion in 2010. Zuma was present in the mansion when the offer was made to Mentor.

Apart from hiring ministers, the Guptas were accused of removing those who may have come in the way of their business interests.

A memorable wedding

The family was also mired in controversy in 2013 during the wedding of Vega Gupta, daughter of the brothers' sister Achla. A plane carrying wedding guests of the family landed in the military base at the Waterkloof Air Base near Pretoria, following which the opposition parties accused the Guptas of abusing power. The guests at the wedding were also given a police escort to the Sun City holiday resort.

Although, Atul Gupta issued an apology for the incident, he insisted that they had done nothing wrong. He said the family was only “trying to give (our) daughter... a memorable wedding on South African soil".

Self-exile and treaty

While denying all charges, Gupta family went into self-exile in Dubai in 2018 after Jacob Zuma was ousted from the government and a probe was initiated against them.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's government ratified an extradition treaty with UAE in April 2021 with the hope that it would lead to the return of the Guptas to face charges.

At present, discussions between various law enforcement agencies in the two countries were being held on the way forward, the South African Department of Justice and Correctional Services said in a statement on Monday.