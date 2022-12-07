Devgadhbariya Result 2022 LIVE: How to check election winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Devgadhbariya Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Devgadhbariya constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Devgadhbariya is an assembly constituency in the Dahod district in the Central Gujarat region of the state.

The Devgadhbariya legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 5, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the general

category and falls in the Dahod Lok Sabha constituency.

In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Deodar was won by Khabad Bachubhai Maganbhai of the BJP. He defeated Congress party's Vakhala Bharatsinh Vakhala

Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was also held by BJP's Khabad Bachubhai Maganbhai.

Year Winner Margin 2022 TBA TBA 2017 Khabad Bachubhai Maganbhai 45,694 2012 Khabad Bachubhai Maganbhai 83,753

In the 2017 assembly polls, Khabad Bachubhai Maganbhai garnered 1,03,873 votes, securing 58.94 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 45,694 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 26.07 percent.

The total number of voters in the Deodar constituency stands at with 1,31,025 male voters and 1,35,137 female voters.