Devgadhbariya Result 2022 LIVE: How to check election winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Devgadhbariya Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Devgadhbariya constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.
Devgadhbariya is an assembly constituency in the Dahod district in the Central Gujarat region of the state.
Recommended ArticlesView All
No need for customers to visit bank branches for re-KYC — Check RBI rule and process here
IST2 Min(s) Read
Residents now allowed to hedge gold price risk on recognised exchanges in IFSC — Who will benefit?
IST2 Min(s) Read
The Devgadhbariya legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 5, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the general
category and falls in the Dahod Lok Sabha constituency.
In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Deodar was won by Khabad Bachubhai Maganbhai of the BJP. He defeated Congress party's Vakhala Bharatsinh Vakhala
Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was also held by BJP's Khabad Bachubhai Maganbhai.
|Year
|Winner
|Margin
|2022
|TBA
|TBA
|2017
|Khabad Bachubhai Maganbhai
|45,694
|2012
|Khabad Bachubhai Maganbhai
|83,753
In the 2017 assembly polls, Khabad Bachubhai Maganbhai garnered 1,03,873 votes, securing 58.94 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 45,694 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 26.07 percent.
The total number of voters in the Deodar constituency stands at with 1,31,025 male voters and 1,35,137 female voters.
(Edited by : Sangam Singh)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!