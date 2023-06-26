Govt officials may soon be able to book Uber through Government's e-Marketplace

Government officials may soon be able to book Uber for official use through the Government's e-Marketplace (GeM) as pilot orders are being undertaken on the service which is slated to go live very soon.

Having grown nearly 10 times in terms of volume from nearly Rs. 38,000 crores around 2 years back to possibly touching Rs. 3 lakh cr this year, GeM has recently engaged TCS as the new service provider to manage and run the portal.

GeM's CEO Prashant Kumar Singh told CNBC-TV18 that though the portal's current mandate is to only serve the government, it may pick up some categories in the future to open service to the general public, adding at sellers at GeM will also be able to sell to people at large through the network of ONDC.

Singh said that the foremost aim is to maintain security of the portal so that there's no compromise on any kind of data, for which analytics are being stressed upon to maintain integrity in the portal as well as keep a well-developed feedback system to make corrections.

GeM has already implemented several IT initiatives by including AI/ML models, 10 of which are live and 8 more slated to come up soon.

Singh explained that the portal is also showcasing some products through AR to give buyers a better flavour of the product, adding that many improvements are still needed to GeM a gold standard in government procurement.

Stating that GeM aspires to be a unified portal for all sorts of government procurement, he added that the portal aims to make its systems more proficient, improve general user interface and make use of technology as easy as possible. Keeping his fingers crossed on GeM having never been compromised as a portal, Singh pointed out that suggestions from stakeholders to improve the portal's functioning are being implemented along with process improvements to make the experience more user-friendly for buyers and sellers.