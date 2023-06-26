Govt officials may soon be able to book Uber through Government's e-Marketplace

Government officials may soon be able to book Uber for official use through the Government's e-Marketplace (GeM) as pilot orders are being undertaken on the service which is slated to go live very soon.

Having grown nearly 10 times in terms of volume from nearly Rs. 38,000 crores around 2 years back to possibly touching Rs. 3 lakh cr this year, GeM has recently engaged TCS as the new service provider to manage and run the portal.

GeM's CEO Prashant Kumar Singh told CNBC-TV18 that though the portal's current mandate is to only serve the government, it may pick up some categories in the future to open service to the general public, adding at sellers at GeM will also be able to sell to people at large through the network of ONDC.