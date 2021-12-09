Google’s Year In Search 2021: Indians searched for CoWIN, IPL, Aryan Khan... and Enoki mushrooms

Enoki mushrooms jostled for space with COVID-19, Aryan Khan and IPL in Indians' mind space in 2021. At least according to Google Search results. Google released its Year in Search 2021 list on December 8, which listed the most popular search queries across different categories over the past year.

Search queries and results from over 70 countries are collected by Google and presented in the annual list, which throws a glimpse of what dominated users’ attention through the past year.

Here are the top five searches across categories like ‘Overall,’ ‘Near me,’ ‘How to,’ ‘Movies,’ ‘News events’ and ‘Others.’

Overall

Indians searched about the ‘Indian Premier League’ (IPL) the most on Google throughout the year. The term had been on the top of the list of the most searched terms in 2020 as well. After IPL, Indian users searched most for ‘CoWIN,’ the Indian government’s web portal for COVID-19 vaccination registration.

The rest of the top five searches were rounded out by other major sporting events happening across the world. ‘ICC T20 World Cup’ was the third most searched overall term. The ‘Euro Cup’ and the ‘Tokyo Olympics’ were the fourth and fifth most searched terms.

Near me

‘Near me’ results were almost completely dominated by queries about the COVID-19 pandemic. The devastating second wave of the pandemic had sent people scrambling for medicines, tests, and most importantly oxygen in the early parts of the year.

‘COVID vaccine near me’ was the topmost searched query in the category. Other COVID-19 related terms like ‘COVID test near me,’ ‘Oxygen cylinder near me’ and ‘COVID hospital near me’ were the second, fourth and fifth most searched for terms in the category. ‘Food delivery near me’ was the third most searched term.

How to

In the ‘How to’ category, COVID-19 still showed its impact on the country. ‘How to register for COVID vaccine,’ ‘How to download vaccination certificate,’ ‘How to increase oxygen level,’ and ‘How to make oxygen at home’ were the first, second, third, and fifth most searched for terms in the country. The fourth most searched for query in the Year In Search 2021 was ‘How to link PAN with AADHAAR’.

What is...

The ‘What is’ category, while still being dominated by COVID-19, also had queries on the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. ‘What is Taliban’ and ‘What is happening in Afghanistan’ were the third and fourth most searched for questions. ‘What is black fungus’ was the question on the minds of most Indians, during the second wave as cases of the deadly fungal diseases had skyrocketed. The second most asked question in the category was the surprising question of ‘What is the factorial of hundred.’ ‘What is Remdesivir’ was the fifth most searched for question.

Movies

Tamil-language movie Jai Bhim was the most searched for movie in India. Movies like Shershaah, Radhe, Bell Bottom held the next spots while Eternals was the only foreign movie in the top five.

New Events

The biggest news events that people in India were searching for were ‘Tokyo Olympics,’ ‘Black Fungus,’ ‘Afghanistan news,’ the ‘West Bengal elections’ and the ‘Tropical cyclone Tauktae.’

Personalities

It comes as no surprise that Olympic Gold winner Neeraj Chopra was the country’s most searched for personality in 2021. After Chopra, India searched for Aryan Khan the most, as he was embroiled in a drug arrest scandal. Actress, model and singer Shehnaaz Gill, businessman Raj Kundra and the world’s richest man Elon Musk were the other personalities who were searched about the most.

Recipes

In terms of culinary interests, Indians were most curious about the ‘Enoki mushroom’ a variety of sweet and fresh-tasting fungi, and very popular in East Asian cuisines, especially Japanese. A sweet dumpling ‘Modak’, and savoury delights like ‘Methi matar malai,’ ‘Palak’ and ‘Chicken soup’ were the other top queries that Indians searched for on Google.

Sports Events

Unsurprisingly, the ‘Indian Premier League,’ the ‘ICC T20 World Cup,’ the ‘Euro Cup,’ and the ‘Tokyo Olympics’ were the four most searched for sporting events. The fifth most searched for sporting event in India was the ‘Copa America.’