Google Pixel 6a expected to be priced at Rs 37,000 in India

Leaks on the internet are doing rounds about the Google Pixel 6a and speculating that the price on the box is Rs 43,999, translating to a consumer price of around Rs 37,000 — giving close competition to the Nothing phone (1) and the OnePlus 10R.

The mid-range smartphone was announced along with the Google Pixel Buds Pro in May at Google’s I/O event in May.

The phone’s release date in India is still unknown, but it will be available for pre-order in the US from July 21 and start shipping from July 28. In the US, the phone is priced at $449, which is approximately Rs 36,000. Hence, it would not be far-fetched to assume that it can be priced similarly in India.

The price point makes it a good competitor for the Nothing phone (1), which also goes on sale on July 21. The Pixel has its reputation for being a value-for-money device and it would be interesting to see where it stands as compared to the unique design appeal of the phone (1) on the consumer front.