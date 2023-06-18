Google Doodle honours Kamala Sohonie, the Indian biochemist on her 112th birthday

Sohonie was the first Indian woman to get into the prestigious Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (IISc), which is considered to be the best institute in India, and also became the first Indian woman ever to get a PhD in the field of biochemistry

Today's Google Doodle celebrates the life and legacy of Indian scientist Kamala Sohonie, who was one of the first prominent female scientists in the country. The search engine giant honoured the Indian biochemist on her 112th birth anniversary with a special doodle.

Today's Google doodle showed Sohonie as a colorful animated illustration, with a microscope, scientific slides, and plants around her to represent her works in the field of science.

Sohonie was the first Indian woman to get into the prestigious Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (IISc), which is considered to be the best institute in India, but was imposed with stringent conditions during her first year — all because its director doubted the capabilities of women in science.

She also became the first Indian woman ever to get a PhD in the field of biochemistry at a time when Indian women were prominently underrepresented in scientific disciplines.

Celebrating this remarkable feat, Google wrote, “Today's Doodle celebrates Indian biochemist Kamala Sohonie, who was the first Indian woman to get a Ph. D in a scientific discipline, paving the way for women to pursue degrees in STEM.”

By breaking barriers and proving her doubters wrong, Sohonie not only did pioneering work in her field of biochemistry but helped forge a path for future Indian women to overcome gender bias and pursue their dreams, the search engine giant wrote.

The early years

Sohonie was born in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on this day in 1911 to parents who were respected chemists. Wanting to follow in her father’s and uncle’s footsteps, she studied chemistry and physics at Bombay University and graduated at the top of her class in 1933.

Sohonie proved her competence and was granted permission to continue her research in IISc. In fact, she impressed the director so much that the IISc began accepting more women into their programme.

For the next few years, Sohonie studied the various proteins found in legumes and concluded they boosted nutrition in children. In 1936, she published her thesis on this subject and obtained her master’s degree.

One year later, she earned a research scholarship at Cambridge University. Sohonie discovered Cytochrome C, an enzyme important to energy generation, and found that it was present in all plant cells.

In just 14 months, she completed her thesis about this finding and acquired her PhD. When she returned to India, Sohonie continued studying the benefits of certain foods and helped develop an affordable dietary supplement made from palm nectar. This nutritious drink, called Neera, is a good source of Vitamin C and has been proven to improve the health of malnourished children and pregnant women.

Sohonie was awarded the Rashtrapati Award for her work on Neera. She also became the first female director of the Royal Institute of Science in Bombay.