Google Doodle honours Kamala Sohonie, the Indian biochemist on her 112th birthday

Today's Google Doodle celebrates the life and legacy of Indian scientist Kamala Sohonie, who was one of the first prominent female scientists in the country. The search engine giant honoured the Indian biochemist on her 112th birth anniversary with a special doodle.

Today's Google doodle showed Sohonie as a colorful animated illustration, with a microscope, scientific slides, and plants around her to represent her works in the field of science.

Sohonie was the first Indian woman to get into the prestigious Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (IISc), which is considered to be the best institute in India, but was imposed with stringent conditions during her first year — all because its director doubted the capabilities of women in science.