Google, Assam government sign deal to boost digitisation in the state

By Vijay Anand

In a press release, Google said it will collaborate with the Assam government's Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship Department (SEED) to strengthen its school digitisation efforts with digital teaching aids and learning tools,while spreading awareness on online safety.

Tech giant Google on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Assam government to support and accelerate digital growth and development in the state.

Google also said it will also extend scholarships under 'Google Career Certificates' to Assam’s youth in collaboration with the Assam Skill Development Mission (ASDM).

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa said these programmes will go a long way towards empowering Assam's children and equipping its youths with skills for wider career opportunities.

"Digital-led technology and governance are cornerstones in our vision for transforming Assam and making its economy amongst the country’s leading growth drivers," Biswa said.

Under the terms of the MoU, Google will help the government on these fronts:

Empowering public schools with digital education

Providing Google Career Certificates scholarships to youth

Promoting digital citizenship and online safety across schools through the ‘Be Internet Awesome’ programme

Sanjay Gupta, Country Head & Vice President, Google India, said the MoU is aimed at, among other things, modernising education for the next generation.

“We look forward to working together as we accelerate digital adoption and unlock the value of the internet for children and youth, setting them on a path of growth and equipping them with essential training and skill-sets to succeed in the fast growing digital economy of India," Gupta said.