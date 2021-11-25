Go Fashion India IPO share allotment today: Here's how to check allotment status online

Go Fashion India is likely to announce the allotment of shares under its initial public offer (IPO) on Thursday, November 25. The initial share sale of Go Fashion saw a phenomenal response from investors, bagging bids for the shares on offer. Shares of Chennai-based Go Fashion, a women's bottom-wear company, will likely be listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on November 30.

The Go Fashion IPO received bids for 109.4 crore shares against the 80.8 lakh shares on offer. The portion reserved for non-institutional investors was subscribed 262.1 times, and that for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) 100.7 times. The retail investor category was booked 49.7 times.

The IPO of Go Fashion - the operator of Go Colors outlets - comprised fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 125 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of equity worth Rs 888 crore by promoters and existing shareholders.

Under the public offer, Go Fashion shares were available for bidding in the price band of Rs 655-690 in multiples of 21. One lot was valued at Rs 14,490 at the upper end of the price band.

Those who had bid for the Go Colors IPO can check the allotment status of their application online, through the website of the stock exchange BSE or that of the registrar.

Here's how to check the allotment status for the Go Fashion IPO through the BSE portal:

Visit the BSE website by clicking here (application status page).

Select 'equity' under the issue type field.

Select Go Fashion from the dropdown menu.

Enter your application number.

Enter your PAN.

After completing this step, the status of the application is displayed on the screen.

Here's how to check the allotment status for the Go Fashion IPO through the website of the registrar, KFin Technologies

Visit the IPO allotment page.

Select Go Fashion from the dropdown menu (the name appears only if the allotment is finalised).

Enter details such as the application number, the client ID or PAN to proceed.

Select your application type: ASBA or non-ASBA.

Enter the required details.

The initialisation of refund of funds for those who did not receive allotment is likely on November 26. Shares will be likely credited to the accounts of those who get the allotment on November 29.