Glenmark slashes price of breast cancer drug Trastuzumab; 440 mg vial to cost Rs 15,749

Multinational pharmaceutical company Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Thursday announced a price reduction of Trastuzumab, a drug for HER2-positive breast cancer. The drug is being marketed in India under the brand name ‘ Trumab’.

Now, a 440 mg vial of Trumab will be priced at Rs 15,749, which makes it the most affordable option available currently in the country at present, the Mumbai-headquartered company said.

Most of the existing Trastuzumab brands in the market are priced in between Rs 40,000 to Rs 54,000 per 440 mg vial.

Trastuzumab, a monoclonal antibody, has been the mainstay traditional option of HER2-positive breast cancer treatment. The drug has been in use for many years, despite the fact that the cost of Trastuzumab treatment has been a major barrier for many patients in the country.

For example, if a patient needs to undergo a minimum of 18 cycles (12 months) of treatment, the average cost of treatment ranges from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for early breast cancer and can exceed Rs 5 lakh for advanced or metastatic cases.

This can be a significant financial burden for many families, especially in India, where out of pocket expenditures account for approximately 52 percent of the total healthcare financing, the company said.

"At Glenmark, we believe that everyone deserves access to quality healthcare, regardless of their financial situation. Our company’s move of reducing the cost of its life‐saving drug Trumab is a major step in this regard. This will not only increase the accessibility, but also bring hope to over 75 percent of self‐ paying HER2‐positive breast cancer patients in India," said Alok Malik, Executive Vice President and Head of India Formulations.