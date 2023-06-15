CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homenewsGlenmark slashes price of breast cancer drug Trastuzumab; 440 mg vial to cost Rs 15,749

Glenmark slashes price of breast cancer drug Trastuzumab; 440 mg vial to cost Rs 15,749

Glenmark slashes price of breast cancer drug Trastuzumab; 440 mg vial to cost Rs 15,749
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 15, 2023 2:09:59 PM IST (Published)

Most of the existing Trastuzumab brands in the market are priced in between Rs 40,000 to Rs 54,000 per 440 mg vial.

Multinational pharmaceutical company Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Thursday announced a price reduction of Trastuzumab, a drug for HER2-positive breast cancer. The drug is being marketed in India under the brand name ‘ Trumab’.

Now, a 440 mg vial of Trumab will be priced at Rs 15,749, which makes it the most affordable option available currently in the country at present, the Mumbai-headquartered company said.
Most of the existing Trastuzumab brands in the market are priced in between Rs 40,000 to Rs 54,000 per 440 mg vial.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X