Glenmark slashes price of breast cancer drug Trastuzumab; 440 mg vial to cost Rs 15,749

Multinational pharmaceutical company Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Thursday announced a price reduction of Trastuzumab, a drug for HER2-positive breast cancer. The drug is being marketed in India under the brand name ‘ Trumab’.

Now, a 440 mg vial of Trumab will be priced at Rs 15,749, which makes it the most affordable option available currently in the country at present, the Mumbai-headquartered company said. Most of the existing Trastuzumab brands in the market are priced in between Rs 40,000 to Rs 54,000 per 440 mg vial.