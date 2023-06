Glenmark slashes price of breast cancer drug Trastuzumab; 440 mg vial to cost Rs 15,749

Most of the existing Trastuzumab brands in the market are priced in between Rs 40,000 to Rs 54,000 per 440 mg vial.

Multinational pharmaceutical company Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Thursday announced a price reduction of Trastuzumab, a drug for HER2-positive breast cancer. The drug is being marketed in India under the brand name ‘ Trumab’.

Now, a 440 mg vial of Trumab will be priced at Rs 15,749, which makes it the most affordable option available currently in the country at present, the Mumbai-headquartered company said.