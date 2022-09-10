Get front-row seats to EngageMint's perspective on customer retention for Enterprise Businesses

By CNBC-TV18

– Date & Venue: September 15, 2022 at Le Meridian, Gurugram

–Registration starts 9:45am onwards. Click here to know more - https://webengage.com/engagemint

EngageMint Enterprise Edition will see futuristic leaders from brands such as Adani Group, Unilever, PostCard hotels, BlueDart, Duroflex and others talking about adopting a Retention First approach within their Digital Transformation Journeys on 15th September at Le Meridian in Gurugam.

The last couple of years have accelerated the digital transformation journey for legacy businesses and the futuristic CMOs are at the driving seat of this change. The ever-rising tech consumption has opened a huge opportunity for leveraging the data for deeper and meaningful engagement with the consumers. EngageMint, Asia’s largest Retention Marketing Conference, in its Enterprise edition will see today's most influential Marketing Leaders come together and discuss some of the highly impactful marketing strategies from respective industries built on the back of sophisticated marketing stacks that can help solve the problem of customer retention..

WebEngage is a full stack Retention Operating System, trusted by over 600 companies including new age consumer tech businesses like Myntra, Groww, Unacademy, Acko, Spinny and enterprise consumer brands like Bajaj Auto, Akasa Air, Unilever, Adani Group, IKEA, L’Oreal etc.

EngageMint, WebEngage’s flagship education initiative in Gurugram, on September 15th , will gather prolific leaders to discuss industry specific challenges with customer retention, data-led engagement strategies, creating a tech-First culture and spearheading the journey of digital transformation for legacy businesses which are not perceived as strong digital natives today, The first ever Enterprise focused edition, will gather prolific leaders to discuss industry specific challenges with customer retention, data-led engagement strategies, creating a tech-First culture and spearheading the journey of digital transformation for legacy businesses which are not perceived as strong digital natives today,

In the latest “Enterprise Edition” at Gurugram, expect riveting panel discussions from brands from companies such as Adani Group, Unilever, Postcard Hotels, Duroflex, FabIndia, BlueDart, Luminous, Shoppers Stop and others. Over 250 CMOs, VPs, Marketing Heads and several others from the Product and Technology ecosystem are expected to attend the event. Conversations will revolve around digital transformation, data-led growth, mobile-first strategies and many others throughout the day from leaders who have “been there and done that”.

Touted as Asia’s largest one-of-a-kind Retention Marketing conference, EngageMint has attracted prolific entrepreneurs, retention-first marketers and industry advocates in the past such as Sanjeev Bhikchandani (InfoEdge), Rajan Anandan (Sequoia Capital), Lizzie Chapman (Zest Money), Adit Palicha (Zepto), Anshumani Ruddra (Google Pay), Ankur Warikoo, Kunal Shah, Rajesh Bysani, Mona Gandhi, among several others.

Customer retention on auto-pilot

Today technology is not merely an enabler or a support function. Digital teams are expected to be business partners to bring needle-moving results, whether to reduce costs, increase revenues or improve operational efficiencies. WebEngage is on a unique mission that believes businesses should never have to work hard to retain their customers. User retention has to be smart, data driven, fully automated and hyper personalized at human scale. And its flagship event, EngageMint is aimed at bringing these conversations into the mainstream.

WebEngage believes that customer retention can indeed be put on auto-pilot if the end-to-end process is simplified and certain best practices are followed. If you are a vice president of an outfit which is preoccupied with bringing in repeat business or a marketing head who wants the best bang for his buck or a head of a strategic business unit that needs a “growth roadmap”, this conference is for you.

The event comes with a strong pedigree too. The previous edition of EngageMint in Bangalore corralled over 750 attendees who benefitted from listening to 45+ speakers across 35+ sessions across two days talk about Building Businesses That Last, Hyperscaling Responsibly, Driving Real $$$ Impact from Automation, RoAS and Retention: The Marketing Mix Evolution and so on.

The Riyadh 2022 edition which concluded in August saw participation from over 60 attendees who witnessed discussion on pressing issues such as Engaging The Distracted Customer: Hyper-Personalization and Building & Leveraging 360° Customer View.

EngageMint Enterprise Edition eclectic list of speakers including:

1) Nitin Sethi, CDO - Consumer Business, Adani Group

2) Vaidyanath Subbaraman, Director/Global Head, Unilever

3) Kapil Chopra,Founder The Postcard Hotel & EazyDiner

4) Smita Murarka, CMO, Duroflex

5) Shakti Upadhyay, Head - Marketing & PR, Kia India

6) Anita Nayyar, COO - Media & Communications, Patanjali Ayurved Limited

7) Ketan Kulkarni - Chief Commercial Officer, Blue Dart/ DHL Ecom Solutions

8) Sushant Junnarkar, COO & Head E-commerce, Health & Glow

9) Rajat Tangri, Head - Performance Marketing & Automation, Fabindia

10) Atul Shinde, Sr. Marketing Manager - Omnichannel, Shoppers Stop

11) Ruchika Gupta, Chief Marketing Officer, Luminous

12) Avlesh Singh, CEO & Co-Founder, WebEngage

13) Ankur Gattani, VP, Growth & Marketing, WebEngage

14) Keyur Dhami, VP Customer Success, WebEngage

the trailer of what to expect during the event and click here for registrations, speaker details and complete event agenda on the big day. Don’t missof what to expect during the event andfor registrations, speaker details and complete event agenda on the big day.

This is a partnered post.