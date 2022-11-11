    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    G20: Joe Biden to hold high-stakes sit-down with Xi Jinping amid increasing tensions over Taiwan
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    US President Joe Biden will discuss efforts to maintain and deepen lines of communication between the US and China and responsibly manage competition, and work together where their interests align.

    US President Joe Biden will meet with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia on Monday. This will be the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders since Biden became President. Tensions are increasing between the US and China over Taiwan and American technology controls.

    Biden will aim to navigate the competitive relationship with China and counter Beijing's global influence. It appeared that the White House acknowledged the complex dynamics of the upcoming meeting between the two world leaders.

    "The leaders will discuss efforts to maintain and deepen lines of communication between the United States and the (People's Republic of China), responsibly manage competition, and work together where our interests align, especially on transnational challenges that affect the international community," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

    Following success in the US midterm elections, Biden will look to spend some of the domestic political capital he has accrued.

    Ever since he assumed office, Biden has consistently positioned himself as a defender of democratic rights. It will be interesting to see how he reacts to Xi getting a norm-breaking third term at the Communist Party meeting last month.

    Also read:

    Joe Biden vows to work with Republicans as control of US Congress still unsettled

    The big elephant in the room will be the issue of Taiwan. Biden has vowed in the past to use US military force to defend the island in case of Chinese invasion. Taiwan has been the most contentious issue between Biden and Xi. It remains to be seen how an assertive Xi will counter Biden resolve over Taiwan.

    Biden will be tested as he tries to handle the increasingly adversarial relations with China while eliciting Beijing’s cooperation on major global challenges. Russia’s war in Ukraine and the climate change are two areas where the US is looking for China to assert its influence. Moreover, the US wants China to engage in talks on denuclearization with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un.

    This meeting at G20 will be a great opportunity for both the leaders to dial down tensions between the two superpowers of the world.

    Also read: Xi Jinping’s vow to 'stand tall' has China on collision course with US
    (Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
    First Published:  IST
