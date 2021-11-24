How to book Mumbai local train tickets via UTS app: A step-by-step guide

Central Railways is now letting fully vaccinated passengers book their single-journey and season tickets of the suburban trains on their mobile phones through the Railways' Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) app. The UTS app has been linked to the state government's Universal Pass, said Anil Kumar Lahoti, general manager of Central Railway, adding that this will allow passengers to book their tickets without any hassle.

Those who have taken both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine and completed 14 days since the administration of the last dose are permitted to travel on the suburban trains.

From October 30, the Maharashtra government permitted citizens to travel on the suburban trains by obtaining single journey tickets, however, passengers had to produce a universal pass for this. At present, passengers produce their universal passes at ticket counters to buy their tickets.

Here's how to book tickets for suburban trains through UTS app:

Download the UTS app on your mobile phone

Create an account by filling the required details

Click on 'normal booking'

Select 'Book and travel (paperless)'

Select boarding station and destination and click on 'next'

Select the 'Journey type', 'Class', 'Payment type'.

Click on 'CoWIN beneficiary ID' and enter details

If verified, the passenger will be allowed to book the ticket