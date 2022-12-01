From India's mini-African village voting to MLA carrying cylinder to booth — Events from Gujarat polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which has ruled Gujarat for 27 years, is trying to retain power in the state for the seventh term in a row. It is a triangular fight this time with Aam Aadmi Party also trying its luck in the western state.

The voting for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections is underway. A total of 89 seats out of 182 constituencies across 19 districts of Saurashtra-Kutch region and southern parts of the state to decide the fate of 788 candidates. The voting is being held across 14,382 polling stations, of which 3,311 are in urban and 11,071 in rural areas.

Here are interesting events from the first phase of polling:

# India's mini African village votes at special tribal booth in Jambur, Junagadh

For the first time, India's mini African village Jambur voted in this election. Residents told ANI that their forefathers came to India for work when the fort at Junagadh was being built. After that, they first settled at Ratanpur village and then eventually at Jaanwar. They got the status of Siddhi tribal community.

# 100-year-old Kamuben Lalabhai Patel cast her vote in Umargam

100-year-old Kamuben Lalabhai Patel voted in the first phase from a constituency in Valsad. The Election Commission said 9.8 senior citizens will exercise their franchise in Gujarat polls.

# Congress MLA takes gas cylinder to polling booth

With a gas cylinder on his bicycle, Congress MLA Paresh Dhanani visited the polling both to cast vote. He was highlighting the issue of high fuel prices.

"Inflation and joblessness have increased in Gujarat due to the failure of BJP government. Gas and fuel prices have skyrocketed, privatisation of education has happened. There will be a transition of power and Congres will come," Congress MLA Dhanani.

# Man casts vote on his wedding day

Prafulbhai More, a man whose wedding is scheduled for today, casts his vote in Tapi.

"I urge everyone to vote, you shouldn't waste it. My wedding was scheduled for the morning but I rescheduled it for the evening and we've to go to Maharashtra for it," he said.