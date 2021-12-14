Fraud app installations hit new high during peak sale season: Study

Installation frauds of e-commerce apps during the peak sale season amounted to 50 percent of the total downloads in October, mFilterlt, a global digital ad and fraud detection and protection company based in India, has found out. These frauds used cheap human labour or automated tools to make fake installs.

While the average between April to November 14 was 47 percent, the share of app installation frauds touched 51 percent in October.

Frauds involving keeping an app open and adding products to a cart or removing them (but in which no transaction takes place) accounted for 63 percent of all downloads in October compared to an average of 56 percent, Business Standard reported citing the report.

As the number of app downloads besides active users is a factor before investing in a start-up, these findings will impact businesses.

During the festival season, a brand has a short serviceable window where almost 45 percent of the ad budgets are deployed to gain more than 50 per cent of the yearly sales which leaves no room for correction, Amit Relan, co-founder and director in mFilterIt, said.

“Brands need to strike a balance between optimisation of ad spends and brand protection to insulate themselves from the bad actions plaguing the digital ecosystem,” said Relan.

Advertising frauds are not limited to just apps, their numbers or use. As much as 12-13 per cent of the digital ad spends this year, which is expected to hit Rs 28,000 crore, will go to waste because they are generated by BOTs, domain spoofing and click injections, mFilterlt said.

Cyber frauds can make advertisers pay more for advertising on the spoofed website or by inserting malware in devices to generate ad clicks.

Social media accounts for 29 percent of the total digital advertising of 2021. But 15 percent of total digital advertising revenues spend on social media was wasted by advertisers, said mFilterIt. Online video (YouTube and the growing OTT channels), which accounts for 28 percent of digital revenue, saw 10 percent loss due to ad frauds.

The paid search engines -- where controls are much tighter -- account for 24 percent of digital ads, and the fraud average is only 6 percent. Display banners, which account for 16 percent of the ads, registered a fraud rate of 20 percent.

Read Also | Social media fraud