Former Lankan cricketers thank 'Big Brother' India for helping crisis-hit nation

Former Sri Lankan cricketers Arjuna Ranatunga and Sanath Jayasurya have expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending aid amid the ongoing economic crisis in the island nation.

Slamming Sri Lanka’s top politicians for mishandling the economy, Ranatunga, former civil aviation minister of the country, said India has been like an elder brother to the people of Sri Lanka.

“I am glad that they (India) are monitoring the situation rather than giving money to Sri Lanka. They are looking at our needs like petrol and medicines and I am sure that these are things we will be lacking in a couple of months. India has been helping us in a big way,” ANI quoted Ranatunga as saying.

Sri Lanka has been battling a severe political and financial crisis, one of the worst it has faced since its independence in 1948. A shortage of foreign reserves has left the country struggling to pay for imports and service debt. Financial woes of the country escalated in the past two years due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sri Lanka was forced to cut down imports due to lack of foreign reserves, which led to a shortage of essentials like fuel and medicines. The country has been facing long power cuts, which has forced residents to take to the streets to protest against the government.

Among cricketers, batting legend Sanath Jayasurya and former wicketkeeper Kumara Sangakkara have voiced their support to the anti-government protests.

“As a neighbour and a big brother of our country, India has always helped us. We're grateful to the Indian government and PM Modi,” ANI quoted Jayasuriya as saying. “We hope to come out from this with the help of India and other countries," he said.

To help the people of the island nation, India has dispatched over 270,000 MT fuel and other essentials to Sri Lanka. India has also offered financial assistance to Colombo with New Delhi announcing $1 billion as credit to Sri Lanka to help shore up its sinking economy. The $1 billion line of credit will help Colombo keep food prices and fuel costs under check.