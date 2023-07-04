Former HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh's first offer letter surfaces online — reveals his salary details 

Parekh joined his uncle’s firm HDFC Limited as a Deputy General Manager in 1978. An offer letter dated July 19, 1978 has surfaced online revealing his salary details.

The former HDFC Limited chairman Deepak Shantilal Parekh recently announced his retirement with the merger between HDFC and HDFC Bank. The merger took place on July 1, making HDFC fourth largest bank in the world.

Ahead of the merger, Parekh on June 30, wrote an emotional letter to shareholders saying "time to hang my boots". Parekh joined his uncle’s firm HDFC Limited as a Deputy General Manager in 1978. An offer letter dated July 19, 1978 has surfaced online revealing his salary details.

According to the offer letter, Parekh was offered a basic salary of Rs 3,500 plus Rs 500 as a fixed Dearness Allowance. He was also entitled to 15 percent Housing Rent Allowance and a City Compensatory Allowance at 10 percent.

Moreover, the 78-year old Banking industry doyen was also entitled to Corporation’s Provident Fund, gratuity, medical benefits and leave travel facilities as per rules. HDFC was also willing to reimburse the expense of his residential telephone.

Parekh stitched together the biggest corporate merger in India’s history, creating a financial behemoth by bringing HDFC under the fold of HDFC Bank. By doing this, he has left behind a legacy that will probably be impossible to match in India’s financial services sector. After the merger, Parekh will not be serving on the bank’s board, owing to RBI’s rules on age limits.

HDFC bank is the biggest private bank in India. The mega banking merger between HDFC and HDFC Bank which took place on July 1 is finally completed and July 13 is set as the record date for the merger. Hence, July 14 onwards HDFC shares shall stop trading. All HDFC Ltd shareholders shall get 42 shares of HDFC bank, for every 25 shares held in HDFC Ltd.

Post this merger, HDFC bank will continue being the second largest bank in India, after State Bank of India (SBI).

Over the past 45 years with HDFC Ltd., Deepak Parekh has been responsible for taking 5 companies public and stitched together at least 7 M&A deals.

Under Parekh, HDFC has provided more than 9 million Indians with home loans and grew its loan book to Rs 7.24 lakh crores. The mortage lender now commands more than a third of the overall home loan market.

"It is my time to hang my boots with both anticipation and hope for the future. While this will be my last communication to shareholders of HDFC, rest assured we now stride tall into a very exciting future of growth and prosperity. The HDFC experience is invaluable. Our history cannot be erased and our legacy will be taken forward," Parekh said in his retirement letter.

As HDFC hands the baton, Parekh said his wish is that the core founding values of kindness, fairness, efficiency and effectiveness gets woven deeper into the fabric of the HDFC group.