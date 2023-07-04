CNBC TV18
Former HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh's first offer letter surfaces online — reveals his salary details 

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 4, 2023 12:07:00 AM IST (Published)

Parekh joined his uncle’s firm HDFC Limited as a Deputy General Manager in 1978. An offer letter dated July 19, 1978 has surfaced online revealing his salary details. 

The former HDFC Limited chairman Deepak Shantilal Parekh recently announced his retirement with the merger between HDFC and HDFC Bank. The merger took place on July 1, making HDFC fourth largest bank in the world.

Ahead of the merger, Parekh on June 30, wrote an emotional letter to shareholders saying "time to hang my boots". Parekh joined his uncle’s firm HDFC Limited as a Deputy General Manager in 1978. An offer letter dated July 19, 1978 has surfaced online revealing his salary details.
According to the offer letter, Parekh was offered a basic salary of Rs 3,500 plus Rs 500 as a fixed Dearness Allowance. He was also entitled to 15 percent Housing Rent Allowance and a City Compensatory Allowance at 10 percent.
