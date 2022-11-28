Forbes Youngest Billionaires in India 2022 are Byju’s founder Divya Gokulnath (36) and Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath (35). With the business growing rapidly during the pandemic, edtech entrepreneurs Byju Raveendran and Divya Gokulnath saw their net worth surpass Britannia’s Nusli Wadia and Hero Motocorp’s Pawan Munjal to $3.6 billion.

Byju’s founder Divya Gokulnath (36) and Zerodha's founder Nikhil Kamath (35) are the youngest billionaires in India, according to the Forbes India Rich List 2022. Gokulnath shared the 54th position on the list with her husband and co-founder of Byju's --Byju Raveendran.

Brothers Nithin and Nikhil Kamath, founders of discount brokerage platform Zerodha, ranked 58th on the list as their fortune grew to $3.45 billion this year. Founded in 2010, Zerodha is one of India’s largest brokerages with 10 million clients.

With the business growing rapidly during the pandemic, edtech entrepreneurs Byju Raveendran and Divya Gokulnath saw their net worth surpass Britannia’s Nusli Wadia and Hero Motocorp’s Pawan Munjal to $3.6 billion. The couple founded the edtech company BYJU's in 2011, which has Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and Tencent as some of its key investors.

Even as the rupee grew weaker this year, the combined wealth of the 100 richest people in India grew by $25 billion to touch $800 billion, said a Forbes report.

Top on the list, infrastructure tycoon Gautam Adani doubled his fortune to $150 billion this year to become the richest Indian and the second richest person on the planet.

Mukesh Ambani was the second-richest Indian with a net worth of $88 billion, down 5 percent from last year, Forbes reported.

Radhakishan Damani, the owner of the DMart chain of supermarkets, ranked third on the list though his net worth declined by 6 percent to $27.6 billion.

There were nine new members on the list, including the founder of beauty and fashion retailer Nykaa-- Falguni Nayar; ethnic garments maker Ravi Modi and shoemaker Rafique Malik. Falguni Nayar became the richest self-made woman in India following the listing of her beauty and fashion retailer Nykaa.