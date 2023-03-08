Floki's Sustainable Crypto Revolution

The emergence of Floki in the crypto market has been nothing short of impressive. Since its inception, the team behind the project has demonstrated a strong commitment to promoting sustainable living, education, and charity. The 2023 roadmap that Floki has laid out is a clear indication of their dedication to achieving their goals.

To fully appreciate the roadmap, it is important to understand what Floki is and what the team has accomplished thus far. Floki is a decentralized crypto that promotes a sustainable future by emphasizing healthy eating, charity, and education. The team has already made noteworthy contributions to healthy living organizations such as the Million Gardens Movement which is run by Elon Musk’s brother Kimbal Musk.

Updates and Milestones

The Floki team has achieved several noteworthy milestones, demonstrating its commitment to animal welfare and philanthropy. Below are some significant updates:

In September 2021, Floki donated $1.4 million to the Million Gardens Movement to support their mission to end food insecurity.

In January 2022, Floki donated $172,000 to Project Sweetie pie to support their efforts to end food insecurity.

Floki has built schools in four underdeveloped nations of the world including Nigeria, Ghana, Laos, and Guatemala.

The Floki team has also been proactively engaging with the community, responding to queries and addressing concerns. Through social media channels such as Twitter and Telegram, the team regularly updates the community on its progress.

Floki 2023 Roadmap

Floki, the crypto project inspired by the character from the popular television series Vikings, has laid out an ambitious roadmap for the year 2023. The roadmap is broken down into several phases, each of which represents a significant milestone for the project.

Phase 1

Major portion of Phase 1 has already been completed. This includes the launch of Shop Floki, the project's official merch store where Floki Vikings can purchase merchandise using both crypto and fiat. Additionally, the project has partnered with Binance Pay, a leading crypto payments solution, to facilitate crypto payments, mainly through the merch store. The Valhalla website has been upgraded, and a Chinese version of the Floki whitepaper has been introduced to onboard millions of Chinese crypto users. The project has also launched a strategic Chinese marketing campaign aimed at introducing Floki and its flagship utility project Valhalla to millions of crypto users in China. Furthermore, a partnership with major decentralized oracle solution Pyth Network has been established to set up a FLOKI price feed that allows DeFi protocols to easily integrate Floki.

The other on-going projects of this phase include the launching of the FLOKI token on OKC through a strategic partnership with the OKX team. The project is also integrating with one of the biggest DeFi protocols in the world to provide DeFi lending and borrowing facilities to FLOKI holders. Moreover, the first major upgrade to Floki's innovative crypto locker protocol, FlokiFi Locker, will be released. This upgrade will introduce native payments, a referral program, burn functionality, full support for the Uniswap V3 LP positions NFT, and the option to extend locks. The project will also launch Phase 1 of the native Floki staking program, allowing FLOKI holders to stake their tokens to earn rewards.

Phase 2

Phase 2 will include the full launch of Floki's native staking program, the complete redesign of the FlokiFi protocol to meet modern standards and enhance conversions, and the release of the Floki Debit Card.

Phase 3

In Phase 3, the project will release FlokiFi's second major product, currently codenamed "Project TL." This product will launch initially on four chains and charge a fixed transaction fee, with a portion going towards automatic buyback and burns of the FLOKI token, further making it deflationary. The public version of the University of Floki will also be released in this phase.

Phase 4

Phase 4 will be the most significant milestone as it includes the mainnet version of the project's flagship utility product and metaverse game Valhalla. Valhalla on mainnet will feature on-chain gaming mechanics, a PlayToEarn economy, upgradeable NFTs, and Open World. The project will also release a Chinese version of Valhalla to capitalize on the massive gaming economy in China. Furthermore, the project will launch a "mystery project" that will play a key role within the Floki ecosystem.

#FlokiOnWazirX

FLOKI has now been made available for trading on WazirX for all of our users. In celebration of this exciting development, Team Floki is hosting a grand giveaway of $25,000 on WazirX. You can earn this prize by participating in campaigns such as Learn & Earn, Sign Up and Earn, and more. Stay tuned to know more!

Conclusion

The Floki 2023 roadmap is ambitious, and the Floki team has already made significant progress toward achieving its objectives. The four phases of the roadmap and the milestones already achieved demonstrate the team's commitment to promoting renewable energy, animal welfare, and charity.

As the crypto market continues to evolve, Floki is well-positioned to make a significant impact with its unique approach to sustainability and animal welfare. The community's support and engagement will be crucial in achieving the milestones set out in the roadmap.

Disclaimer: Cryptos are unregulated virtual assets, not a legal tender and subject to market risks.

This is a Partnered Post