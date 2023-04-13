Fire breaks out at Udupi helipad soon after CM Basavaraj Bommai lands

A fire broke out near a helipad in Areshiroor in Karnataka’s Udupi district soon after state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai landed there on Thursday.
A fire broke out near a helipad in Areshiroor in Karnataka’s Udupi district soon after state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai landed there on Thursday.
According to reports, the blaze, believed to have originated from the helicopter fan, was extinguished by fire service personnel before it could cause any major damage. The situation was quickly brought under control by the fire brigade.
The Chief Minister was on a visit to Kollur Mookambika temple in the region ahead of the state assembly elections.
The CM and his convoy had left the helipad when the fire broke out.
Bommai was accompanied by his wife during their trip to the temple. They continued their trip and offered rituals at the temple.
Bommai is contesting from his traditional Shiggaon constituency, according to the BJP list of candidates.
