homenewsFire breaks out at Udupi helipad soon after CM Basavaraj Bommai lands

Fire breaks out at Udupi helipad soon after CM Basavaraj Bommai lands

Fire breaks out at Udupi helipad soon after CM Basavaraj Bommai lands
1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 13, 2023 4:45:39 PM IST (Published)

A fire broke out near a helipad in Areshiroor in Karnataka’s Udupi district soon after state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai landed there on Thursday.

A fire broke out near a helipad in Areshiroor in Karnataka’s Udupi district soon after state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai landed there on Thursday.

Recommended Articles

View All

Made-in-India EV battery: A veteran's take on how to create that self reliance

Apr 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

National Credit Framework for IKS — here's the way to move into a higher level of finding that knowledge

Apr 13, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Amul vs Nandini debate — there are more critical issues like milk shortage and animal health rather than a brand war

Apr 12, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

New Digital India Act — here're the concerns whether it can protect transparency, safety and freedom or not

Apr 12, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


According to reports, the blaze, believed to have originated from the helicopter fan, was extinguished by fire service personnel before it could cause any major damage. The situation was quickly brought under control by the fire brigade.
The Chief Minister was on a visit to Kollur Mookambika temple in the region ahead of the state assembly elections.
The CM and his convoy had left the helipad when the fire broke out.
Bommai was accompanied by his wife during their trip to the temple. They continued their trip and offered rituals at the temple.
Also read: Karnataka: Bommai’s cabinet expansion that never happened as BJP seeks to ward off potential disgruntlement
Bommai is contesting from his traditional Shiggaon constituency, according to the BJP list of candidates.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Basavaraj Bommai

Previous Article

Delhi Police’s ‘Hidayaat’, avoid usage of complex Urdu words while filing FIRs

Next Article

Buying The Dip: LIC increases stake in most Adani Group companies post Hindenburg saga