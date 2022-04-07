Fed minutes signal aggressive rate hikes of 50 bps, asset reduction to tame inflation

The US Federal Reserve chose to go with a conservative 25 basis point hike in key rates but the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in March reveal that several members had called for an aggressive 50 bps hike in interest rates.

The hawkish stance was due to these reasons: inflation well above the Committee’s objective, inflationary risks to the upside, and the federal funds rate well below participants’ estimates of its longer-run level. However, due to concerns over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its effects on the economy, the hike was restricted to 25 bp.

The minutes revealed that most FOMC members agreed that one or more 50 bps hikes might be appropriate in the next meetings “if inflation pressures remained elevated or intensified”.

So, while the inflation in the US is at a 40-year high on the back of higher fuel and commodity prices, the Federal Reserve may institute a 50 bps hike in the next meeting. The next meeting of the Committee is on May 3-4, 2022.

They felt a move to a tighter policy stance could be warranted depending on economic and financial developments. The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run.

The minutes also revealed the Fed’s plans of reducing its $8.9-trillion balance sheet. The balance sheet swelled over an aggressive bond repurchase program. The Fed bought $1.5 trillion combined in government debt and $120 billion a month in Treasury and mortgage-backed securities between May 2020 and March 2022.

The Fed will allow its securities worth $95 billion to roll off and mature every month without being replaced. This would include $60 billion in Treasuries and $35 billion in mortgage bonds to mature every month, allowing the Feds to cut down its balance sheet much faster than the last time it conducted this exercise in 2017 to 2019. The runoff might have a similar effect on the economy as a quarter percentage point hike.