Faridkot Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Faridkot Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Faridkot is an assembly constituency in the Faridkot district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.

The Faridkot legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Faridkot Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Faridkot was won by Kusaldeep Singh Kiki Dhillon of the INC. He defeated AAP's Gurdit Singh Sekhon.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SAD's Deep Malhotra.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Kusaldeep Singh Kiki Dhillon garnered 51026 votes, securing 40.36 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 11659 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 9.22 percent.

The total number of voters in the Faridkot constituency stands at 169823 with 81464 male voters and 88349 female voters.

The Faridkot constituency has a literacy level of 70.6 percent.