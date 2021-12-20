FabIndia to file for IPO worth Rs 4,000 crore before year-end: Report

Popular ethnic wear brand FabIndia is likely to file the draft red herring prospectus with market regulator SEBI for its initial public offering (IPO) before the month-end. The company aims to raise up to Rs 4,000 crore through its IPO, according to a Livemint report.

The report adds that the shareholders of FabIndia approved the IPO proposal at a meeting on December 18. Several Fab India investors have also decided to sell a part of their stake.

The company has a battery of investors - including PI Opportunities Fund, Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd, Axis New Opportunities, India 2020 Fund II Ltd, Kotak India Advantage Fund, Azim Premji’s private equity fund PremjiInvest, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani and his wife Rohini Nilekani, Rekha Menon, chairperson, Accenture, and Sanjeev Bikhchandani, founder of Info Edge.

However, promoters own a 49 percent share in the company. A spokesperson for FabIndia declined to comment.

However, a person aware of the development told Livemint that the 60-year-old company plans to raise Rs 250 crore in fresh capital to expand its store network and scale its e-commerce platform.

The source added that FabIndia currently receives 10-15 percent of its sales from its e-commerce business and the company wishes to grow its online presence. Meanwhile, the company also plans to add stores in view of the increased footfall after the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a September 2020 credit rating report by Crisil, FabIndia recorded a revenue of Rs 1,457 crore and a profit of Rs 101 crore in 2019-20.