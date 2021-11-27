Explained: What is Indian Railways' Bharat Gaurav scheme

The Indian Railways has introduced a new scheme to promote tourism and business. The Bharat Gaurav scheme will let private entities run trains based on theme circuits.

The Railways will offer any entity, including private players the “Right of Use” to utilise the rakes and infrastructure of the Indian Railways. Previously, these theme-based trains, like the Ramayana Express, were operated exclusively by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

What is the Bharat Gaurav Scheme?

The Bharat Gaurav Scheme liberalises the leasing the trains for special tour packages. Any player, private or otherwise, can approach the Indian Railways to run theme-based train circuits. The arrangement will last for a minimum of two years. The operators will also be able to decorate the trains, interior and exterior, sell advertising space, and name the circuit and the train.

A total of 3,033 conventional ICF-designed coaches have been reserved for the scheme, with the possibility of operators of circuits being allowed to buy rakes from the production units of Indian Railways. The operators will be able to decide the route, services to be provided, halts, and tariffs on these special routes. The operators will also be able to change the furnishings within the train coaches as long as they comply with safety norms, but cannot do any activities that are actively prohibited by railway laws, like serving alcohol abroad trains.

Operators will also have to arrange for all other services as part of the package, including hotel arrangements, ancillary transportation, sightseeing, food, and other services. The operators cannot use the trains as normal trains plying from one destination to other. The operators will have to employ the necessary cleaning and housekeeping staff on the trains.

What will Indian Railways do?

Indian Railways will essentially remain in charge of running the trains themselves. It will provide the staff for running the train, the guards for providing security, and maintenance staff for providing services to the train.

Indian Railways will also provide the essential infrastructure to run the trains, also routing them through in priority.

The charges

The scheme, while aimed at liberalising the railway tourism segment, is also expected to provide a significant revenue stream for the Railways. The operator will have to pay registration fee, a security deposit for the rakes, “Right of Use” charges, haulage charges and stabling charges. These charges reflect the composite of railways costs like fuel, manpower, depreciation, maintenance, lease, and others.

The “Right to Use” use charge is an annual charge borne by the operator that must be paid 15 days before the end of the previous year. The charges range from Rs 3.5-1.4 lakh for AC coaches, Rs 1.8 lakh and Rs 96,000 for non-AC sleeper coaches, and Rs 2 lakh and Rs 65,000 for pantry cars. If the operators own or purchase their own coaches or cars, then the “Right of Use” charges no longer apply.