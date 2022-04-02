Explained: India, Australia sign trade pact today, how it will benefit Indian exporters

After years of negotiations, India and Australia have signed an agreement of economic cooperation and trade today. The agreement provides 100 percent market access for all Indian goods for five years.

The trade agreement is likely to benefit Indian exporters from over 6,000 sectors including jewellery, textiles, machinery and furniture, giving them duty-free access to the Australian market, reports said.

The deal is likely to boost bilateral trade between the two countries to $45 billion from $27 billion in the next five years, Union minister Piyush Goyal said while virtually signing the pact with Australian trade minister Dan Tehan. The trade agreement will come into force after it gets approval from the Indian cabinet and the Australian Parliament.

We believe there is a huge amount of cooperation possible across: Digital world, Startups, Education, Mutual recognition of professional services, Sustainability. Post ECTA, we will work towards a more comprehensive & enhanced trade partnership. — Piyush Goyal, April 2, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the agreement was testimony to the “mutual trust between the two countries”.

“This is truly a watershed moment for our bilateral relations," he said on Saturday.

Strengthening India-Australia economic and trade relations. — Narendra Modi, April 2, 2022

The agreement between the two Quad alliance partners comes at a time when Australia, Japan and the US are pushing India to take a stronger stand against Russia for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

What’s in it for Indian exporters?

From the first day of implementation of the agreement, more than 6,000 tariff lines would be available to Indian exporters at zero duty, PTI reported quoting sources. The Australian government has agreed to offer zero-duty access on about 96.4 percent value of Indian exports from day one. At present, most of the goods exported from India to Australia attract a 4-5 percent customs duty.

India has more than 11,500 tariff lines, while Australia trades in about 6,500 tariff lines.

Sectors such as textiles, leather, jewellery, footwear, furniture, apparel, certain agricultural and fish products, sport goods, machinery, electrical goods, railway wagons, and some pharmaceutical products and medical devices would gain from the agreement.

The agreement is beneficial for India as it imports a large amount of its raw materials from Australia, sources told PTI.

As part of the deal, India will also get liberalised norms in the services sector, Business Standard reported. At present, major Indian exports in services are related to government and financial services, travel, telecom and computer.

Australia gains as well

Australian market will benefit from the deal at the same time as it will eliminate 85 percent tariff on Australian goods exported to India.

“The agreement opens a big door into the world’s fastest-growing major economy for Australian farmers, manufacturers, producers and so many more,” IANS quoted Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison as saying earlier.

However, Australia has not been able to convince the Indian government to bring down barriers in certain sensitive sectors.

India has put a number of goods such as milk and other dairy products, wheat, rice, bajra, sunflowers seed oil, pistachio nut, walnut, apple, sugar and chickpeas in the exclusion category and these will not get any duty concessions. However, the deal allows reduction of duties on Australian wine.

In FY21, Australia was India’s 15th largest trading partner, exporting key items like apparels, polished diamonds, gold jewellery, petroleum products and medicines. India imports key products such as coal, alumina and non-monetary gold from Australia.