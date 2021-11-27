Explained: EU considering adding expiry dates to vaccine passports

COVID cases are resurging across European nations, and many nations are responding by reimposing lockdown restrictions much to the chagrin of many of the local populace. At the same time, the European Union is considering new policies to deal with the extended pandemic, which is about to reach two years in length.

Of these new changes is the addition of expiry dates to the EU vaccine passports.

What are EU vaccine passports?

The EU Digital Covid Certificate or the EU vaccine passport are digital proofs of the vaccination status of people residing in the European Union. The vaccine passport highlights whether an individual was recently tested negative and whether they recently recovered from COVID-19 as well. The vaccine passport helps people travel more easily through EU member states.

Apart from residents of the EU, people who are currently in the EU and have permission to visit other EU countries can also get an EU vaccine passport. Vaccine passports are issued by the national health authorities free of charge in digital and paper formats with a QR code that can be stored on mobile devices.

What are the proposed changes?

Under the proposed changes, the vaccine certificates will only remain valid for a period of nine months since the date of issuance. The change was proposed since it has been witnessed that the protection against COVID from vaccines fades and weakens as time passes. As many European nations had vaccinated their most vulnerable population the earliest, it is the very same section of the population whose immunity against COVID is again at risk.

While many European countries have already been administering booster shoots, the new proposal doesn’t address booster shots. However, early tests indicate that booster shots provide longer immunity than the primary doses of the vaccine regimen which the EU will monitor before setting new changes.

“As of yet, there are no studies expressly addressing the effectiveness of boosters on the transmission of COVID and therefore, it is not possible to determine an acceptance period for boosters. However, given the emerging data, it can be expected that protection from booster vaccinations may last longer than that resulting from the primary vaccination series. The Commission will closely monitor newly-emerging scientific evidence on this issue. On the basis of such evidence, the Commission may, if needed, propose an appropriate acceptance period also for vaccination certificates issued following a booster,” the organisation stated.

The emergence of newer ‘variants of concern’ like the newly-designated Omicron variant also put pressure on EU member states, where vaccination rates have varied wildly from country to country, to prevent more outbreaks from occurring.

When will the changes take effect?

The proposal is currently being discussed by the 27 members of the European Union and will be voted on before it can be enforced. The proposal itself suggests that the new rules apply from 10 January 2022, but the effective start date may change based on changes made to the recommended proposals.

Among other suggestions, was also the recommendation that all adults receive booster doses to rejuvenate their immune response to the deadly viral disease.