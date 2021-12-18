Ex-SC judge Nanavati, who probed Godhra, anti-Sikh riots, passes away at 86

Justice GT Nanavati (retired), a celebrated jurist who headed key commissions -- one probing the 2002 Gujarat riots and the other investigating the 1984 anti-Sikh riots -- passed away at his Ahmedabad residence earlier today. He was 86.

Nanavati, who served as a Supreme Court judge from 1995 to 2000, died of a cardiac failure at 1.15 pm, his family members have said. According to Gujarat High Court Advocates’ Association, Justice Nanavati was cremated at the Thaltej crematorium around 5.15 pm on Saturday.

Born on February 17, 1935, he was enrolled as an advocate in the Bombay High Court on February 11, 1958. He was appointed as permanent Judge of the Gujarat High Court from July 19, 1979, and transferred to the Orissa High Court on December 14, 1993. He was appointed the chief justice of the Orissa High Court with effect from January 31, 1994. He was transferred as Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court from September 28, 1994. Nanavati was appointed as an SC judge with effect from March 6, 1995, and retired on February 16, 2000.

Justices Nanavati and Akshay Mehta had in 2014 submitted their final report on the 2002 riots to the then Gujarat chief minister Anandiben Patel. Over 1,000 people, mainly from the minority community, were killed in the violence in 2002. The commission was appointed the same year by the then chief minister Narendra Modi to probe the riots, which started after the burning of two coaches of the Sabarmati Express train near the Godhra railway station, in which 59 'karsevaks' died. Nanavati was appointed by the NDA government to probe the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. He was the sole member of the commission.