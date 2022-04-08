American video game and software developer companies, Epic Games and The Lego Group, a Danish toy production company, are collaborating to create a virtual space in the metaverse for children.

Without divulging details, both the companies said that their virtual platform will be designed as a family-friendly space.

“We are excited to come together to build a space in the metaverse that’s fun, entertaining, and made for kids and families,” Epic CEO and founder Tim Sweeney said.

The new virtual space will “protect children’s right to play by making safety and wellbeing a priority; safeguard children’s privacy by putting their best interests first; empower children and adults with tools that give them control over their digital experience”, the companies said.

"The Lego Group and Epic Games will combine their extensive experience to ensure that this next iteration of the internet is designed from the outset with the well-being of kids in mind," they said in a joint statement.

Many companies are going after metaverse. Even Pokémon Go creator Niantic said that he has plans to build what it calls the “real-world metaverse.”

In November 2021, the company raised $300 million at a $3 billion valuation and said it would use the money to create a real-world metaverse.

So far, there’s no clear cut definition of the “metaverse”, mainly because it doesn’t exist and it’s largely seen as a network of virtual spaces which will open up new ways for people to connect online.

The coming together of the two companies has excited observers in the gaming industry. While Epic Games has extensive experience creating virtual worlds, The Lego Group has recently launched two video games -- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

The launch date of this virtual platform has not been revealed either.

Anyhow, Epic and Lego will have to create extensive safeguards around their planned virtual world making it secure for children.