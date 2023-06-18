CNBC TV18
Empty rake of local train derails near Mumbai — no injuries, but operations hit

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 18, 2023 12:02:59 PM IST (Updated)

An empty local train derailed at Ambernath railway yard near Mumbai, disrupting operations. No injuries were reported, and efforts to restore traffic are underway.

An empty rake of a local train derailed at Ambernath railway yard in Maharashtra's Thane district, near Mumbai. This disruption caused a temporary halt in train operations on the affected route. Mo injuries were reported in the incident.

The derailment involved one trolley wheel of a coach in the empty rake, which veered off the siding track at around 8.25 am, obstructing the main line between Kalyan and Karjat stations. Sources indicated that the derailment took place as the train was approaching Ambernath station from the siding or yard line.
The derailment exclusively affected an empty EMU (electric multiple unit) rake, as there were no passengers on board. Central Railway's chief public relations officer, Shivraj Manaspure, confirmed that no casualties occurred. The Central Railway promptly issued a statement stating that efforts were underway to re-rail the empty rake and restore normal train traffic.
