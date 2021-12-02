Elon Musk takes a jab at Twitter's Parag Agrawal and Jack Dorsey with a Stalin meme

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who often pokes fun at people on Twitter, has shared yet another meme that has gone viral. This time Musk mocked the microblogging site's outgoing CEO Jack Dorsey and the new CEO Parag Agrawal with a Joseph Stalin (premier of the erstwhile Soviet Union) meme.

The meme has two photoshopped images. In the upper frame, the smiling face of Parag Agrawal has been photoshopped on former USSR leader Joseph Stalin's body. Alongside Agrawal is Jack Dorsey whose face has been photoshopped on the body of Nikolai Yezhov, Stalin's one-time confidante.

Meanwhile, in the lower frame, Agrawal is still smiling but Dorsey has disappeared and there is a splash in the stream of the river flowing along the side.

According to some historians, Stalin got Yezhov assassinated after the Great Purge (three years of political repression) as the latter allegedly plotted against him. The original photo used in the meme was taken in 1930 near the Moscow Canal.

After Musk shared the meme, several Twitter users said that this was his way to criticise Agrawal for his past comments about censorship on the social media platform.

In 2020, Agrawal was quoted as saying, “Our role is not to be bound by the First Amendment, but our role is to serve a healthy public conversation and our moves are reflective of things that we believe lead to a healthier public conversation. The kinds of things that we do about this are - focus less on thinking about free speech but thinking about how the times have changed.”

On November 29, Jack Dorsey announced his resignation from the post of Twitter CEO. Indian-origin techie Parag Agrawal was named as the new CEO. An alumnus of IIT Mumbai and Stanford University, 37-year-old Parag Agrawal had joined Twitter in 2011.