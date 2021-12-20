Elon Musk says he'll 'pay over $11 billion in taxes this year', Twitter demands proof

For those wondering, I will pay over $11 billion in taxes this year— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2021
trash government: “pay your share”— Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) December 20, 2021
elon: “ok here is literally more than anyone has ever paid in history”
trash government: “wow what a freeloader, now please everyone in the USA give us more money and we will print 2.5 trillion more from thin air”
Does anyone think this $11 billion will be better spent by the federal government than it would be by Elon Musk?— Cernovich (@Cernovich) December 20, 2021
Can we see your tax returns PLEASE? I'd you're wondering...YES it's cause I don't trust you. It's bc I don't trust anyone who openly threatens a coup anywhere he wants. I know Tesla shared it's EV battery patents back in the day. But really need to see your tax return for 2021— Joseph Naham (@MrDunes) December 20, 2021
What percentage is that of your total income?— Radish Spirit (@ChamisaColvin) December 20, 2021
I wish I could pay 3.64238% of my net worth in taxes… I’m just a working class guy so unfortunately we pay closer to 37% of our income in taxes. Like the majority of Americans that own a house, rather own a mortgage (debt) on a bank owned house, we have a negative net wealth.— 👔Dan Whitfield For US Senate 2022 (@DanWhitCongress) December 20, 2021