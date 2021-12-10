Elon Musk ponders career change, wonders if he could become an “influencer full-time”

Elon Musk is no stranger to making proclamations on social media. But the latest post by the tech billionaire has him asking Twitter users if he should quit all his jobs to become an influencer instead. “Thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt,” Musk wrote in a post.

Musk’s tweet about becoming an influencer has already gathered over 12,800 retweets and 1.6 lakh likes.

Elon Musk is the founder and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX. He is also the founder of The Boring Company; and co-founder of Neuralink and OpenAI. Apart from his considerable business achievements, the billionaire is also known for being outspoken and extremely active on Twitter. With over 65 million followers on the platform, Musk’s tweets in the past have sent cryptocurrencies soaring and crashing, while also poking fun at rival billionaires like Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Several other influencers also replied to Musk’s recent statement. Jimmy Donaldson, better known by his online alias MrBeast and one of the biggest names on YouTube and content creation, reached out to Musk.

“I’ll coach u on how to get YouTube views!” tweeted Donaldson whose latest YouTube video managed to gather over 159 million views since it was posted on November 25.

A Twitter user suggested that Musk open a YouTube channel as well. Musk replied to it by saying “noobtoob”, though perhaps using the term erroneously.

Another user pointed at Musk’s propensity to often post messages on Twitter just to elicit a reaction.

