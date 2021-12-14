Elon Musk is Time Magazine’s Person of the Year; here are 15 interesting facts about him

Tesla boss Elon Musk has been named Person of the Year for 2021 by Time magazine. The recognition comes in a year that saw his net worth surge making him the richest person in the world. His electric car manufacturing company also became the most valuable carmaker in the world in 2021.
In October, Tesla became one of the few companies with a market value of over $1 trillion. His space venture, SpaceX, has become a go-to provider of launch services for clients such as NASA.
Musk pipped Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in January to become the richest person alive and added more than $100 billion to his wealth this year alone.
Forbes listed Musk at exactly $253.8 billion with a 4.39 percent downward growth, but it still made the 50-year-old the richest man on earth in the real-time billionaires' list.
Here are 15 interesting facts about him: