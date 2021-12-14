Elon Musk is Time Magazine’s Person of the Year; here are 15 interesting facts about him

Tesla boss Elon Musk has been named Person of the Year for 2021 by Time magazine. The recognition comes in a year that saw his net worth surge making him the richest person in the world. His electric car manufacturing company also became the most valuable carmaker in the world in 2021.

In October, Tesla became one of the few companies with a market value of over $1 trillion. His space venture, SpaceX, has become a go-to provider of launch services for clients such as NASA.

Musk pipped Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in January to become the richest person alive and added more than $100 billion to his wealth this year alone.

Forbes listed Musk at exactly $253.8 billion with a 4.39 percent downward growth, but it still made the 50-year-old the richest man on earth in the real-time billionaires' list.

Here are 15 interesting facts about him:

A US citizen, Elon Musk was born to a supermodel and a diamond mine owner in South Africa. At the age of 17, Elon Musk moved to Canada, along with his mother, sister and brother. He spent two years at Kingston’s University in Ontario. And later earned two bachelors’ degrees (in Physics and Economics) from the University of Pennsylvania. Then he moved to California for a PhD in applied physics at Stanford University, but dropped out two days later.

Musk has led multiple successful ventures since a young age. He learned to program by himself and at the age of 12 sold his first program — a computer game called Blastar.

In 1995, Musk and his brother Kimbal, who is on the board of directors of SpaceX and Tesla, launched their first venture. The 20-something siblings created Zip2, an online city travel guide that was soon providing content for organisations like the New York Times and the Chicago Tribune. The company was bought by Compaq Computer Corporation for nearly $350 million.

Four years later, Kimbal and Musk used some of the money from the sale of Zip2 to form X.com, an online financial services and payments company. Within a year, X.com acquired further assets and evolved to PayPal. The company was later bought by eBay.com $1.5 billion in stock, of which Musk received nearly 10 percent.

Musk started SpaceX in 2002 after realising that he could significantly cut down the cost of space travel by using vertical integration, cheap commercial off-the-shelf components when possible, and modular engineering. While the company struggled in its early years, the company became the first private organisation to send a liquid-propellant rocket to orbit in 2008. Now, the company has emerged as a major private contender for various space exploration projects including future missions to Mars and the Moon, while also being awarded several lucrative NASA contracts.

Musk joined Tesla in 2004 as a Series A investor and became the chairman of the board of directors in the company. After a lawsuit with founders Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, who were the CEO and CFO at the time respectively, Musk could call himself one of the co-founders as well. Initially involved with the product design of the vehicles, Musk later led Tesla to go public in 2010 with backing from Daimler and Toyota. It became only the second American car manufacturer after Ford to go public, and in 2017 overtook General Motors as the most valuable vehicle maker in the US.

Elon Musk has founded a total of eight companies – Zip2, PayPal, SpaceX, Tesla, Hyperloop, OpenAI, Neuralink, and The Boring Company.

Elon Musk draws an annual salary of $1 from Tesla while most of his fortune comes from his share in stock. Although, there was a time when Elon couldn’t even make ends meet as he lived off just $1 buying hot dogs and oranges in bulk.

In 2013, Musk nearly sold Tesla to Google for $11 billion, according to Ashlee Vance, author of Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future. At the time, Tesla’s future was looking bleak, and Musk reached out to Google’s co-founder and CEO Larry Page for a takeover.

Musk is a massive fan of video games, and often ends up staying back at work playing games like World of Warcraft or Counterstrike with his employees.

When the Iron Man series was being conceptualised, the “genius billionaire playboy philanthropist” character of Tony Stark was modelled on Elon Musk, with actor Robert Downey Jr spending time with Musk to observe his mannerisms. Musk even made a cameo in Iron Man 2. He has also done a cameo in The Big Bang Theory, The Simpsons and South Park, among others.

He isn’t a fan of Facebook.

He has often criticised Facebook, which has often found itself in hot water over privacy concerns. In 2018, Musk deleted Tesla and SpaceX’s Facebook pages, and said the social networking platform “gives me the willies”. Later, Musk joined a Twitter trend and called on people to #DeleteFacebook.

The Tesla CEO is a big fan of the X-Men and he had once decided to name some of the robots at his Tesla facility after mutant superheroes like Xavier, Storm, Wolverine, Colossus and Iceman. Musk has, in fact, named one of his sons, Xavier, after Professor Xavier from the X-Men.

Musk is sometimes referred to as a thrillionaire, a high-tech entrepreneur looking to turn science-fiction into reality.

Elon Musk is running a school at SpaceX headquarters called Ad Astra, which is Latin for “to the stars”. The school is attended by Musk’s own kids along with children of some SpaceX employees. According to tech website Ars Technica, the non-profit school has been operational since 2014.

Read Also | Elon Musk wants to live on Mars, come what may