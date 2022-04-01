Dyson’s air-purifying headphones with visor: How does it work?

British technology company Dyson has unveiled a product which maybe the craziest gadget of 2022, the Dyson Zone. The device is a set of headphones with a removable visor designed to be used in urban environments to filter air pollution and reduce unwanted noise. The gadget is expected to hit the stores this fall.

How does it work?

The two ear cups of Dyson Zone house two motors that drag the air from around the user into the ear cups. The air is filtered through an electrostatic filtration technology with negatively charged electrostatic filter that removes particles, while the potassium filter cleans the air. Both remove 99 percent of particle pollution. The air then goes into the compressor and is passed out through the two channels in the visor, delivering contact-free purified air to the user.

Despite the design, the visor does not touch the face, it just creates a bubble of fresh air between the visor and the user’s nose and mouth. There is a separate attachment that makes it a full-contact face mask.

There are four purification modes: low, medium, high, and auto. Low for when sitting down, medium for walking down a street and high for extreme environments such as underground subway.

The visor is a clip on with a series of magnets and can be folded or removed to be used as headphones. The zone has 40+ hour battery life with ANC, 4 hours battery life with low filtration mode, 2.5 hours battery in medium filtration mode, 1.5 hours battery in high filtration mode.

Audio of the Dyson Zone

There are three active noise cancellation modes: Isolation, conversation and transparency. Isolation mode is the highest level of active noise cancellation. Conversation mode is automatically activated when the visor is flipped down, turning off the filtration and pausing the audio. The transparency mode enables users to be aware of surroundings whilst being able to listen to audio.

The earphones of the Dyson Zone have 11 microphones for ANC and PA, a stiff speaker cavity and 40mm speaker driver.

Availability and price

The Dyson Zone will be available in the UK Dyson stores and dyson.co.uk from fall of 2022. The company hasn’t announced a price or when will it be available in other parts of the world.

Also read: MSI launches new business and productivity laptops with 12th gen Intel chips