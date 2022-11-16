    English
    Homenews

    Donald Trump files paper for 2024 US presidential election: A look at 5 ongoing cases against him
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Trump announced on Wednesday that he will running for the 2024 US presidential election. Let's take a look at the pending investigations against the ex-US president.

    Even as former US President Donald Trump announced his bid to run for the 2024 US Presidential Election, a number of high-profile investigations involving him could impact his political ambitions. Trump announced on Wednesday that he was running for the 2024 US presidential elections. The former president filed the White House candidacy papers with the US election authority before formally declaring his candidacy at an event on November 15.

    "America's comeback starts right now," Bloomberg quoted the 76-year-old former president as telling his supporters at his palatial Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.


    With the announcement, Trump became the first major contender from both the Republican and Democrat parties to formally declare their candidacy.

    As the business tycoon prepares to run for the White House again, here’s a look at the top cases against Trump since he lost the presidential battle in 2019.

    Mar-a-Lago documents

    The US department of justice is investigating whether government documents from the White House were illegally removed and taken to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida after he left office. A federal grand jury in Washington was empaneled which interviewed potential witnesses on how the former President handled the documents.

    According to the National Archives, which is in charge of collecting and sorting presidential material, at least 15 boxes of White House records were recovered from the Mar-a-Lago estate, including some classified records.

    Destruction of documents from the White House or their unauthorised retention could violate a criminal law, CNN reported quoting legal experts.

    Trump has denied any wrongdoing and called the investigation by the justice department "politically motivated".

    Capitol riot

    A number of US Capitol Police and Washington, DC, Metropolitan Police officers have sued Trump for allegedly inciting the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. On January 6 a mob of Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol building to prevent the confirmation of President Joe Biden's election victory.

    The various cases accuse the former President of directing, aiding and abetting assault and battery and violating the local laws of Washington, DC, which prohibit incitement of riots and disorderly conduct.

    In February this year, a federal judge allowed the lawsuit of the police officers to proceed, saying Trump’s statements to his supporters prior to the attack are “the essence of civil conspiracy”. Till now, Trump and his advisers have not been charged with any crimes even as the former President denied responsibility for the riot.

    Georgia results

    Prosecutors in the state are investigating the alleged attempts by Trump and his allies to overturn 2020 presidential election result in Georgia.

    The probe was launched in 2021 after the disclosure of an hour-long call between Trump and Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger on January 2, 2021, in which Trump is heard pushing the Republicans to “find” votes to overturn the election results.

    “I just want to find 11,780 votes,” BBC quoted Trump as saying during the call to Raffensperger. Trump was referring to the number of ballots required to give him victory in the swing state.

    The allegations are very serious and those indicted and convicted stand a chance to face prison sentences, Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis told Washington Post recently.

    Fake GOP electors

    The US department of justice is also investigating an aspect of a plot to field fake Republican Party electors in 2020 from seven states.

    According to the case, fake certificates were created by Trump allies in the seven states of Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Nevada, Wisconsin and New Mexico in order to replace valid presidential electors with a pro-Trump slate.

    Tax trial

    Prosecutors in New York are examining a case related to the Trump Organisation, a business owned by the former president's family. At present, there are two ongoing investigations in New York -- one civil and the other criminal.

    The civil investigation includes alleged overstating of the value of real estate like hotels and golf courses to get favourable loans and better tax rates.

    The criminal investigation is looking into the same issue relating to operations in New York City.

    Two entities under Trump Organisation have been charged with nine counts of tax fraud, grand larceny and falsifying business records

    Former chief financial officer of Trump Organisation Allen Weisselberg pleaded guilty for his role in defrauding tax authorities, while the company pleaded not guilty.

    (Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
